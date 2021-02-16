CU: Semester exams from March 8 to 26

KOLKATA: The Calcutta University (CU) will conduct all its odd semester examinations for undergraduate (UG) courses in BA, BSc and B.Com between March 8 to 26 online.



The UG Board of Studies Chairpersons held a meeting on Monday to finalise the modalities. A senior CU official said the varsity would send soft copies of the question papers to the affiliated colleges on the day of the examinations. The varsity will also upload question papers on the university website.

"The affiliated colleges have to submit marks after assessment of the answer scripts within 21 days online, after each examination," the official said. Each of the UG Board of Studies will convene a meetingto decide about internal, tutorial or practical examination of the subject concerned in detail. They will accordingly intimidate the affiliated colleges about the outcome of the meeting. The examination schedule has been prepared in strict adherence with the guidelines of UGC