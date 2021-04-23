CU ranks first among govt varsities in country

KOLKATA: Calcutta University (CU) has secured the first position amongst all government and government-aided universities across the country in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021.



A senior official of the varsity informed that in one of the sub category, related to " Decent Work and Economic Growth," CU ranked 18 in the world while in gender equality CU has acquired the first position among all Indian universities.

"It is indeed another glorious moment for all fraternities associated with CU," Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity said. CU stood third among all Indian institutes and 1st among all universities in India in latest Shanghai Rankings.