CU ranks first among central & state varsities, CM expresses happiness

kolkata: As Calcutta University (CU) has been adjudged first among all central and state-aided universities and institutes in India on the basis of holistic growth and development in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2022 published on Thursday. The university has bagged global rank 14th in one of the sub-categories, namely 'Decent Work and Economic Growth' .



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her happiness over the matter and tweeted: "Glad to learn that the Calcutta University has been ranked 1st in India among all Central

and State aided public Universities and Institutes by Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022. . In sub-category 'Decent Work and Economic Growth', CU has been awarded Global Rank 14 th. Congratulations to CU authorities, faculties, researchers, students."

The varsity has secured an overall World Ranking: 201 out of 300. "It is a proud moment for CU to have received such acknowledgement in national as well as global level. Any recognition inspires us in our path towards further progress," CU vice-chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said.

CU has14 campuses across Kolkata and its suburbs and 151 colleges and 21 institutes are affiliated to it. It was ranked fourth among public universities as per the NIRF Ranking 2021.

CU has signed four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University College of London, Leeds University, Warsaw University , Poland and National University of Bangladesh at the recently concluded Bengal Global Business Summit.

The main purpose of the MoU is to have student and teacher exchange and most importantly collaborative research.

"We already have MoU with Dhaka University and Khulna University in Bangladesh which work in the area of Liberal Arts. Now, we have the third MoU with the National University of Bangladesh . We are planning to take up joint research in heritage and culture considering the fact that there is similarity in many aspects between the two neighbouring countries that includes geographical locations, food habits etc," the vice-chancellor said.