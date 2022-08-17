'CU ranks 2nd among govt univs in India for giving highest no. of PhDs'

kolkata: Calcutta University (CU) has ranked 2nd in the category of offering the highest number of PhDs and granting of patents in the past 3 years' among all the government universities in India.



The varsity has also secured 3rd highest score in the area of 'Career Progression and Placement' among all Indian Government Universities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her pride by sharing the news on her twitter handle.

"Proud to share that University of Calcutta has won accolades for its exemplary performance! According to India's Best Universities Survey 2022 by India Today, CU has been placed 6th amongst all the universities in India & highest amongst all the state-aided universities," Banerjee wrote.

She further tweeted: "CU ranked 2nd in offering the highest number of PhDs and patent grants in the past 3 years, and got the 3rd highest score in 'Career Progression and Placement' amongst the Govt Universities Congratulations to the students & faculty!"

According to CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, India's Best Universities Survey 2022 released by India Today in its August 15, 2022 issue, has placed CU in the 6th spot amongst all the universities in India.

This has made CU the highest ranked amongst all the state-aided universities in India.

" This new feather in the cap of CU is the result of hard efforts put in by the teacher, students, researchers and officers of the university," the V-C said.