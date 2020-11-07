CU PG admission portal shut due to technical glitches

Kolkata: Calcutta University has temporarily shut down its admission portal for admission to different Post-Graduate courses after several students complained of problems in filling up the application forms and submitting the same through it. The varsity has extended the deadline for submission of PG applications till November 14.



The varsity had opened its PG admission window from November 2 and had announced earlier that it will accept applications online till November 10.

"I have graduated from Ashutosh College with English Honours and logged in the admission portal for submitting the application for MA on November 5. However, I have been unable to register myself in the portal," said Moumita Chanda.

Ritam Das from Budge Budge College who graduated with History Honours claimed that he has made at least four attempts of logging in from the very first day but has been facing problems in registering.

The top officials of the varsity did not respond to phone calls or messages, though a source in the university claimed that the problem would be sorted out by Sunday.

Parthib Basu, president of Calcutta University Teachers' Association (CUTA), termed the issue as unfortunate and said the university will surely take steps to address the issue at the earliest for the sake of students.

There are 26 courses in MA, MSC that are offered at the PG level in Calcutta University that includes Journalism & Mass Communication, Education and Library Science.

There are 36 colleges affiliated to the varsity that offer PG degrees in 36 courses.

In the month of September, a few hours after the varsity had announced the schedule of its final semester examinations for BA, BSc (Honours and General) and B.Com (Honours), the official website had crashed and it took more than 48 hours for restoration.