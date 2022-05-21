CU panels on UG, PG exams moot for offline mode
Kolkata: The varsity-appointed panels have recommended conducting UG and PG semester exams of Calcutta University on offline mode but will seek opinions of affiliate colleges before the final decision.
Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee said in a statement that chairpersons of the undergraduate boards of studies and members of the PG faculty councils separately recommended in favour of offline tests at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels.
"A meeting will be held with the Principals of the affiliated colleges on May 27 for their views on the mode of examinations," she said.
All these views and recommendations will be placed before the Syndicate on June 3 for final consideration, she said.
Jadavpur University and Rabindra Bharati University have earlier announced holding offline exams in both UG and PG levels for different streams.
There was protest and gherao by a section of Rabindra Bharati University students at the B T Road campus against the decision to hold offline examination but the varsity authorities refused to bow down to their demands and insisted the students would have to write their papers offline.
Kalyani University has announced holding the exams on online mode.
Due to the pandemic semester exams in the last two years had to be held in online mode in different higher educational institutions and the students were demanding in RBU and earlier in JU that the semester exams be held in similar fashion this year as they had not been able to attend in-person classes (offline) beforehand and could not memorise the entire curriculum.
