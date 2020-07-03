CU, JU finalise assessment modalities of final semester based on state advisory

Kolkata: Jadavpur University and Calcutta University have finalised the modalities of assessment of their final semester students in all streams based on the advisory of the state Higher Education department. The universities are hopeful of completing their terminal assessment and bring out the results by July 31.



"In case of Engineering, we are taking into account three components — the best aggregate percentage in the previous semester, internal assessment and home assignment and these three parameters have been split in such a manner that the advisory of the state Higher Education department regarding final semester is not violated," said a senior JU official. In the case of Arts and Science, the varsity will strictly adhere to the 80:20 pattern as advised by the state Higher Education department.

The state's advisory on June 27 had asked the state universities to consider giving 80 percent weightage on the basis of best aggregate percentage obtained by a candidate in any of the previous semester and 20 percent on internal assessment during the current semester for assessment in their terminal semesters.

There are over 1,200 students in Engineering, 900 in Arts and 550 in Science at JU.

Calcutta University held its syndicate meeting on Thursday and resolved that in case of Post Graduate (PG) students of Arts, Science and Commerce, 80 percent of the marks will be awarded from the best aggregate percentage of previous three semesters' marks and remaining 20 percent will be on the basis of an internal assessment that will be decided by the corresponding department. In case of back papers, the marks will be awarded on the basis of the best score obtained in the remaining qualified paper of that semester.

In case of Under-Graduate (UG) Arts and Science students appearing for final semester, 80 percent marks will be awarded from the best aggregate percentage of previous two years' marks and 20 percent through internal assessment.

In the case of UG Commerce, 80 percent of the marks will be awarded from the best aggregate percentage of previous five semesters and the remaining 20 percent from the best of previous semesters' internal assessments. The total number of students at CU who had sat for the terminal examination last year in the PG level was 41,544 while in case of PG, the total number of students was over 8,000.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (Makaut) has decided to give adequate grace marks to students who have back paper in the previous semester so that they achieve pass marks in the terminal semester. "We will adhere to the state government guidelines regarding terminal assessment. All students of the intermediate semester shall be promoted to the next semester," said a senior official of Makaut.