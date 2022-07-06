CU exams will be held offline: HC

Kolkata: The Division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday upheld the decision of the single bench that CU examinations will be held offline. A Division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Lapita Banerjee passed the order.



The court passed the judgment saying that the candidates will have to physically go to the university and take the exam. If there is any complaint regarding the examination, it should be reported to the Controller of Examinations.

Some candidates had approached the Calcutta High Court demanding an online examination. They demanded that classes were not held for a long time and the syllabus was not completed. Since most of the studies have been done online hence the examinations should also be done online. The Court clarified students will not decide in which mode the exam will be carried out. The university will decide in which mode the exam will be held.

Earlier, single bench had said that the examination would be offline, but the decision was challenged in the Division bench.

The Division bench also observed that Calcutta University is a reputed institution and it knows very well how the exam will be held.