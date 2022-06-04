CU decides to hold upcoming even semester exams offline

kolkata: The Calcutta University Syndicate on Friday unanimously decided to conduct the upcoming even semester examinations in offline mode.

"The Syndicate members unanimously accepted the recommendations of the members of all Faculty Councils, the chairpersons of all Undergraduate Boards of Studies and opinions of most of the principals to conduct the upcoming even semester examinations in offline mode,"CU vice-chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said. The UG Board of Studies as well as the postgraduate Faculty Council had given its recommendation for offline examinations. Majority of the principals of CU-affiliated colleges, in a meeting with university authorities held on May 27, had advocated holding of examinations in physical mode considering the improvement in pandemic situation.

The syndicate, which is the highest decision-making body of the university, has also decided that all the principals of affiliated colleges will be well- advised to take steps to arrange special classes to complete the courses immediately according to the syllabus, if not already done. A section of students has been agitating for the last few days demanding online examinations. They claimed that as majority of the academics have been carried out online and offline classes had started barely few months back, examinations should be held online. The agitation continued even on Friday.

However, the Syndicate did not yield to the pressure. Over 1 lakh students appear for undergraduate examinations. In case of post graduation, the number is 19500. Both Rabindra Bharati University and Jadavpur University are holding offline exams.