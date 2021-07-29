CU confers doctorate degree to state CS

KOLKATA: Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi has been conferred on a doctorate by Calcutta University. The senior IAS officer, of 1988 batch, has done his PhD in Developmental Economics and thesis was on "Measurement of Fiscal and Debt Sustainability of Indian States – an alternate approach".

Dwivedi, who served as the state's Finance Secretary for nearly nine years, did his PhD under Prof Dr Achin Chakraborty of Institute of Development Studies. It was on 23 July when he got the PhD degree from the university.

Despite remaining busy the entire day in the administrative work, the senior IAS officer pursued the same. Dwivedi has worked in many districts of Bengal. In between, he completed his Masters degree from London Schools of Economics. After returning, he joined as the Special Secretary of the state Health department and in 2012 he became the state's Finance Secretary.