CU asks colleges to start online submission of forms from July 9

KOLKATA: Calcutta University (CU) has directed all its affiliated colleges to start the process of online submission of application forms for undergraduate B.A. / B.SC/ B.Com even semesters (II,IV and VI) examinations 2021 and Post Graduate (II and IV ) semesters, both Honours and General, from July 9.



The uploading of the checklist will begin from July 9 itself while the online application form submission can be done by students from July 12 to 22.

The colleges will have to give confirmation of the students' enrolment from July 14 to 24 following which students can download their admit cards on July 29.

The Controller of Examinations , CU has asked the college heads to hold the internal assessment and tutorial examination by July 31.

The examinations for even semesters are scheduled to start from August 9, as per the proposed academic calendar of University Grants Commission. "The Board of Studies will be providing us a guideline on how to go forward with the internal assessment so that there is uniformity in the assessment process of all the affiliated colleges. We will act accordingly," Indranil Kar, principal of Surendranath College said.

Practical classes cannot be held amid the COVID-19 situation as university campuses have remained closed for physical attendance of students.

"We had directed our teachers to inculcate the lessons related to the theory aspect of the practical portion among the students to the best of their ability," said a principal of a south Kolkata college.