CT scan machine at Burdwan Med College & Hosp lying defunct for over 3 weeks

KOLKATA: The CT scan machine at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital has been lying defunct for more than three weeks, causing inconveniences to the patients. Patients from Bankura, Hooghly, Birbhum, Murshidabad, West Burdwan, Purulia visit the Burdwan Medical College for treatment.



Patients from Bihar and Jharkhand also come to this hospital to get specialised treatment in various disciplines. According to sources, around 60 to 70 patients require CT scan at Burdwan Medical College daily on an average basis.

As the machine is out of order, patients are going to a private hospital situated around 5 km from the Burdwan Medical College.

The private hospital fails to cater to the requirements of a huge number of patients. As a result, many patients now depend upon other private diagnostic centres in the area.A senior official of the hospital said that the spare parts of the CT scan machine are brought from Japan or Korea as a result it takes some time when the machine goes out of order.

The official also assured that the situation will be normal within the next 7 days.