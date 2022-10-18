CT scan facility in Darjeeling from Nov

DARJEELING: After ages it is finally good tidings for Darjeeling. Come November, a CT scan machine will be operational at the Darjeeling district hospital.



Once installed this will be the only operational CT scan machine in the Hills (Darjeeling and Kalimpong,) in both Government and Private facilities.

"The 16 slice CT Scan machine will become operational by the beginning of November. We have already received the machine and the necessary infrastructure and logistics is complete," stated Dr Subasish Chanda, Superintendent, Darjeeling district hospital.

Amar Singh Rai, Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samity, Darjeeling district hospital stated that very soon the CT scan machine would be installed. "We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her kind gesture. I had written to the Chief Minister in May last year requesting her for a CT Scan machine. She had taken up the matter promptly and the Government had called for a tender for installation of the same in Public Private Partnership mode," stated Rai. Darjeeling Hills is devoid of a CT Scan machine (both in government and private facilities.) Patients have to be rushed to Siliguri, undertaking a 76 km arduous journey, in case of a CT scan even in medical emergencies. In times of Covid-19 waves, treatment was very difficult in Darjeeling without a CT Scan.