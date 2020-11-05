CRPF jawan held for killing youth

Kolkata: A CRPF jawan has been arrested for allegedly murdering a youth over an extramarital affair between his wife and the deceased's father at Bhagawangola in Murshidabad.

According to sources, the CRPF jawan identified as Nitai Chandra Das's wife had reportedly got involved in an extramarital affair with another person of the area. When Nitai came to know about it, he became angry and an altercation took place between him and the father of the deceased youth.

The deceased youth identified as Pintu Das and his family members were in fear and had left their home a few days ago as Nitai had threatened them with dire consequences. On Tuesday night, Pintu went to his house to check everything was alright. Meanwhile Nitai came to know about Pintu's return and went there. It is alleged that he started assaulting Pintu along with few others and allegedly hanged the body.