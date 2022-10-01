Crowd-puller Durga Pujas witness huge footfall

Kolkata: After two years of Covid protocols, Kolkata again returned to its usual vibrant celebrations with thousands of people pouring into the streets, congregating outside famous Puja pandals on Panchami leaving behind the shadows of the pandemic.



Extending her greetings to one and all, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "On this auspicious day of Panchami, I wish everyone a hearty greeting. Puja celebrations are in full swing and our favourite festival is now back in its glory. I am very happy about this. Let us all participate in this festival and make the festival more joyful."

The Regional MeT office's prediction of rainfall on Saptami and Ashtami seems to have prompted people to go out in large numbers from Panchami and it is expected that the different Puja pandals will witness more footfall on Shasthi. After two years of restrictions, big-ticket Pujas like Suruchi Sangha, Ekdalia Evergreen, Sreebhumi, Mohammad Ali Park, College Square, Singhi Park, Chetla Agrani, Santosh Mitra Square and many more have started witnessing huge crowds from two days ahead of Chaturthi. The 'Vatican City' theme of Sreebhumi has been a huge crowd-puller. People started visiting the Puja mandap from the day of Mahalaya after the Chief Minister inaugurated it.

This year, Suruchi Sangha has come up with the theme "Prithibi Abar Shanto Hobe" giving a message that the world is going to overcome the Covid pandemic and other natural calamities. The pandal that has given a visual effect on the representations of various natural phenomenon attracted a huge crowd on Panchami. With superb lighting, turbulent ocean effects have been given along with a dark cloud disappearing just to symbolise the difficult times that are going to be over soon. Mother Goddess is clad in white providing a serene and aesthetic pleasure to every visitor stepping into the pandal. Near the idol, a model of Lord Shiva has been erected reinforcing the concept that peace will be restored after turbulent times.

According to police, Ekdalia Evergreen registered around 2,000 visitors at 9 pm on Friday, Suruchi Sangha 3000, College Square 3000, Deshapriya Park 900, Singhi Park 1000, Chetla Agrani 2000, Santosh Mitra Square 4000, and Mohammad Ali Park around 300.

Sreebhumi registered a footfall of around 15,000 till 9 pm on Friday while New Town Sarbojonin logged around 7,000.

In South Kolkata, Singhi Park has come up with epic characters from Narayan Debnath's creations.

Mohammad Ali Park is another attraction this year as people are eager to see the Sheesh Mahal (Mirror Palace) of Rajasthan in the heart of the city. To accommodate the growing crowd of both locals and tourists, the police, administration and the Puja committee have laid down strict guidelines.

Chaltabagan Sarbojanin near Manicktala is also one of the main attractions as it showcases how Bengal's Durga Puja has won the UNESCO recognition. In their 78th year, Chaltabagan Sarbojanin also celebrates Purulia's Chou dance in its mandap. Visitors will also be able to see a miniature of the representation of Kumbh mela of Kerala and Rajasthan. Rajasthan's traditional dance form has also been depicted through the Puja pandal. A huge number of people have started visiting it from Panchami itself.

CA Block Durgotsav Committee Puja was inaugurated on Friday. It celebrated Panchami through different activities, including awarding prizes to students who performed exceptionally well in class X and XII and also through various cultural programmes. In its 44th year, it upholds a traditional look and feel through the 'Sabeki' style.

An Education & Cultural Centre for the Blind and other Differently-Abled in collaboration with Forum for Durgotsab, Saini International School, Mamta Sumit Binani Foundation, Rotary Club launched Braille Display Stand for the blind at three Durga Puja pandals — Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, S B Park and Young Boys' Club (Near Chitpur Crossing).

Specially-abled children do not need to stand in long queues to enter the pandals and they will have direct access to the Puja premises. The move will inspire the differently-abled to visit the pandal and participate in the festive fervour, say the Puja organisers. They have also come up with the announcement of awards for Puja committees who are taking an endeavor to make their pandals friendly for senior citizens and disabled people where 250 Durga Puja committees would be participating for the same.

In a bid to highlight traditional hand fans, wooden and glass dolls, 47 Palli Milanshri Welfare Society in Bowbazar has used them to decorate the pandal. The community Puja celebrates its 51st year. Hand fans are closely associated with Bengal's culture. During the British period, in all government offices, grass screens (khas khas) were installed and water was sprinkled to keep the room cool. There were 'pankhawallas' who used to pull the rope from a distance to keep the hand fan working. It is said that Warren Hastings, who was very particular about time, often fell asleep due to the hot and humid weather in summer. He used to pay additional tips to the 'pankhawallas' who kept the room cool.

Soumen Sil, who has designed the pandal, said hand fans have been replaced by electric fans and air conditioners, but in many smaller towns and semi-urban areas, hand fans are still in use during summer. "It is a part of Bengal's tradition. Not only hand fans, 'madur' and 'chatai' are still used in many areas during summer by those who sleep on floors. The glass dolls of Malda and the wooden dolls of South 24-Parganas and Birbhum are quite famous and have been used to decorate the pandal. "I have tried to bring a slice of Bengal's history. As UNESCO has given the intangible cultural heritage tag to Bengal, it is time to highlight Bengal's rich culture and tradition."