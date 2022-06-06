Crowd management at KK event: Dev supports cops
KOLKATA: Actor-turned-TMC MP Deepak Adhikari, better known as Dev, on Sunday stood by the police and the administration, amid opposition's allegations of crowd mismanagement at singer KK's concert, stating that such instances are witnessed at political rallies too.
Singer KK died of cardiac arrest on May 31 shortly after his power-packed performance at the Nazrul Manch concert here.
The TMC MP said that it is "out of love for the artiste" that people come to attend his or her programme in large numbers.
"If the police has to count the number of attendees every time, they will have to stop all rallies too, and not just the musical soirees," Dev told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here. He also pointed out that COVID-19 restrictions on people count were not adhered too at political events even when the pandemic was at its peak.
