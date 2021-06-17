Critical op: SSKM docs remove rod from woman's body

KOLKATA: In a critical surgery, the SSKM Hospital has given a new lease of life to Tuhina Mondal, a resident of Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas who had suffered injuries in her lungs and liver as an iron rod pierced through her body.



She was injured after an auto-rickshaw hit the motorcycle she was riding on. An iron rod of the auto-rickshaw pierced through her body.

The other end of the rod was attached to the auto-rickshaw. Locals cut the iron rod from the other end and the patient was taken to a local hospital. The patient was shifted to the SSKM Hospital later.

The patient was brought to the emergency department of the SSKM on Monday evening. X-ray performed on the patient revealed that her lungs and liver were badly affected. The patient was suffering from serious respiratory distress. The doctors decided to conduct emergency surgery on the patient. A team was formed with Dr Suvendu Sekhar Mahapatra from the CTVS department at its head for carrying out the surgery.

The operation lasted for more than four hours and the doctors successfully removed the rod from her body. The patient was kept in prawn position throughout the operation. During the surgery, the doctors found that four holes were created on her lungs.