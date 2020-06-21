Crime rate goes down in city during lockdown considerably

Kolkata: The crime rate in the city, during the lockdown period has gone down by several notches.



According to Kolkata Police, on an average every month around 1,500 FIR were being received. But since the

lockdown has started, police have received less number of complaints. As per the figure given by the Kolkata Police, around 1540 FIR were

initiated in January. In February the number of FIR was

around 1520 and around 1700 in March.

Since lockdown started on March 23, the number of complaints has reduced. Since then till May 31, around 1150 FIR were initiated in police

stations across the city. During this period maximum of the cases initiated against a good number of people for violating lockdown norms.

After the lockdown started, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma had instructed to keep stringent vigil in the every corner of the city.

Sources informed that as police were keeping strict vigil in the city to ensure complete lockdown, crime rate has fallen a lot. As people were barred from getting out of their homes, criminals also failed to commit crimes.