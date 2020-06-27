CRFP jawan from Bengal martyred in terrorist attack in Anantnag

Kolkata: A CRPF jawan from Bengal martyred while valiantly retaliating a terrorist attack at Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon.



On Friday afternoon CRPF jawans of 90 battalion were patrolling near Padsahibagh bridge in Bijbehara area when few terrorists attacked them. During exchange of bullets

two CRPF jawans including Shyamal Kumar Dey of Sabang in West Midanpore and a

nine- year-old boy of Kulgam suffered bullet injuries. Later the boy and Dey succumbed to their injuries at a

hospital.

Later CRPF has tweeted: "We salute the valor & steadfast devotion to duty of Shaheed Constable Shyamal Kumar Dey of 90 battalion CRPF who attained martyrdom while valiantly retaliating a terrorist attack in Bijbehara, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. We stand with the family of our brave Martyr."