CREDAI Bengal donates O2 devices to KMC

KOLKATA: CREDAI Bengal, the apex body for real estate developers in Kolkata, donated 150 oxygen concentrators and 250 Oxygen cylinders to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).



"The oxygen concentrators and cylinders will be used in the ward clinics and at the borough health offices and will surely strengthen our fight against COVID-19," Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators KMC said during an event organised at Uttirno in Alipore on Thursday.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air, filters it and releases nitrogen back into the air, working on the remaining oxygen. It is a very important tool for oxygen therapy, and its small size and mobility helps in rapid location change too.

Uttirno has been transformed into a safe home and there is an oxygen parlour there. Thirteen real estate developers affiliated to CREDAI Bengal have donated these and more members are in the process of doing so.