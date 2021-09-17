Create opportunities to retain talent pool in IT sector: Min

Kolkata: State Information Technology and Electronics (IT & E) minister Partha Chatterjee emphasized on the importance of retaining the talent pool in the IT industry who have come back to the state during Covid and appealed to the leading organisations in the sector to create opportunities for them locally.



"The Work from Home (WFH) model has resulted in thousands of talented people particularly in the IT industry return to Bengal from other states and some other countries too. To retain this talent pool, it is important to create opportunities for them locally. Leading organisations are invited to have product development centres or delivery centres in Bengal which would boost opportunities for the local talent pool," Chatterjee said during his address at the 12th Edition of Business IT Conclave organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

He maintained that he has already spoken to some leading organisations regarding this.

The minister also welcomed the proposal of setting up a core committee for this purpose that was floated by the Chamber and assured of considering the same.

He informed that the state government has already notified data centre policy last week with the purpose to develop the state as a hub of data handling and storage.

"Data centres will have easy approval, self-certification, optimal use of land and full infrastructural support in the form of optical fibre connectivity, water supply, power etcetera from the government," he said.

"We will also provide some fiscal benefit like 100 per cent relaxation in stamp duty and registration fees for any transaction related to setting up of data centre for 5 years from the date of start of commercial operation," the minister stated.

Proposals from Reliance Group, Hirananandani and CtrlS group for data centres have already been received.

Chatterjee added that the state is encouraging policy in innovation.

"We are actively considering to frame a policy to encourage innovation in IT and ITeS sectors in Bengal," he said.

IT and ITeS sectors contribute to around 10 per cent of the state's GDP, and the government has allocated Rs 183 crore for the two sectors in the Budget for 2021-22, he added.

Chatterjee said that the government has also provided land for an internet landing station in the state.