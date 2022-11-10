Create brand where sarees of Bengal will be available under one roof: CM

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the MSME department to create a brand christened 'Banglar Saree' so that a variety of sarees across the state can be made available under a single roof.



"There are several districts in Bengal which specialise in one or two particular varieties of saree. Nadia, Murshidabad and Malda to name a few are very much on this list. There should be one Banglar saree outlet in every district," said Banerjee during the administrative meeting at Ranaghat in Nadia.

She asked Rajesh Pandey, Principal Secretary of the MSME department who was present at the meeting to form a committee

that may include public representatives from the areas known for sarees and accordingly proceed.

The sarees should also be made available under one roof in the different fairs that are held across the district, particularly during winter.

She desired to have a separate brand from the existing Manjusha, Tantuja.

Meanwhile, Banerjee expressed her displeasure over MLA from Karimpur Bimalendu Sinha Roy who demanded the removal of the local BDO alleging that the latter does not act as per his instructions.

Mamata Banerjee also made it clear that a BDO has no obligations to work as per an MLAs directions.

"The BDO should work on his own and he would not be transferred as per anybody's demand," she added.