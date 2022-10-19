Cracks on houses: Metro now mulling to build shaft instead of cross passage in tunnel

KOLKATA: After at least 12 houses at Madan Dutta Lane of Bowbazar developed cracks last Friday following water seepage during the tunneling work for East-West Metro Corridor—the third such incident in a little over three years—the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) officials are now mulling over the construction of an evacuation shaft as an alternative to the cross passage in the tunnel.



The cross passage between two tunnels was planned to facilitate quick evacuation of passengers in case of any emergency.

The KMRCL officials are now mapping alternative structures. The evacuation shaft has been approved by the National Fire Protection Association. Managing Director of KMRCL CN Jha said there was no cross passage in the tunnel under the Ganga as well, but there is an evacuation shaft at Strand Road.

Since the evacuation support is required at a distance of 762 meter as per rule, according to Jha, they are looking for an alternative place where it can be constructed.

Meanwhile, the KMRCL authorities had approached Mayor Firhad Hakim on Monday about people coming and accosting the workers at the camp leading to a delay in the work being conducted at the affected area. The complaint was made by Managing Director of KMRCL CN Jha, who claimed that workers were being ill-treated. The Mayor has assured the KMRCL officials that no such incident would take place in the future.

Meanwhile, application forms for claiming compensation were being distributed among those affected by the damage caused to the 12 buildings, a senior official said.

The forms will have to be filled up and submitted within a week, following which the claims will be verified by the police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the official of the project's executing agency, KMRC, stated.