Cracks in Hamro Party: 'Two GTA Sabhasads likely to join BGPM'

Darjeeling: Chinks have started showing in the Hamro Party armour with two front rung leaders and GTA Sabhasads all set to part ways. Allegations have been leveled against them that they are all set to join the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM,) the party in power in the GTA.



Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party, in a social media live address on Tuesday night claimed that Prabhashkar Blone- the GTA Sabhasad of Ghoom- Jorebungalow constituency and Bhupendra Chettri of Pul- Bijanbari-Gok constituency were all set to join the ruling party BGPM. Both had won the GTA election on Hamro Party tickets.

"There are talks that both of them are all set to join the ruling party BGPM. They have remained incommunicado for the past few days, not answering my calls. I want to bid them goodbye," stated Edwards. While Blone is the Vice President of the party Chettri is a Central Committee member.

Edwards further alleged that the duo had decided on this move for personal gains and facilities. "People had voted for Hamro Party to bring change in the Hills. Though we did not come to power in the GTA, we are a strong opposition. We are going through a lot of opposition in the way of facilities in the GTA but that does not mean we weaver from the path for personal gains like getting free fuel for our vehicles," added Edwards.

The Hamro Party president threatened that when the two formally make an announce, he will sit in a dharna in front of their houses along with the public. "It is my right to protest against betrayal of the Janta ko Raaj (people's governanace)," stated Edwards. Training guns at the BGPM, Edwards stated "You all are in power in the GTA, yet you want to lure our Sabhasads because you can't stand opposition. Even if I am the last man standing I will continue fighting corruption and will bring change in the Hills," retorted Edwards.

Though Blone abstained from commenting, Chettri stated that they two had not resigned. "Just because we did not take calls he cannot level such allegations. I was busy during Diwali. Now that he has bid us goodbye I will tender my resignation in a day or two" stated Chettri. He further stated that he would his actions would be for the best interest of the constituency. "It has been months, yet we are nowhere. What can I do for my constituency?" claimed Chettri. Hamro Party had come into existence in 2021 and is in power in the Darjeeling Municipality.