Cracks found in runway: Operations halted for 7 hrs at Bagdogra Airport

Darjeeling: Cracks in the runway forced Bagdogra Airport shut for more than seven hours on Tuesday. Operations resumed at 5:05pm.



Cracks were noticed in the runway on Tuesday morning with the landing of Ahmedabad-Bagdogra; Kolkata- Bagdogra and Delhi-Bagdogra flights. All flights were immediately suspended after this.

"Owing to problems in the runway, flights had been cancelled. Flight operations resumed at 1705 hours after the damage was repaired" stated Subramaniam P, Director, Bagdogra. A Delhi-Bagdogra flight landed with the reopening of the airport at 5:05pm.

There were 26 flights scheduled for landing and take off on Tuesday, the majority of which could not fly. Large groups of anxious stranded passengers could be seen at the Airport premises throughout the day. Earlier the Airports Authority of India had issued a notification stating that flight operations would remain suspended at the Bagdogra Airport from April 11 to April 26 owing to repair works on the sole runway. The Airport will remain closed during this period.