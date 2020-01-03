Cracker factory erupts in flames at Naihati: 4 killed, 1 injured

Kolkata: Four labourers were killed and another critically injured after a huge explosion took place at a cracker factory at Naihati in North 24-Parganas on Friday morning.



According to sources, a cracker factory used to operate at a house in Mamudpur area. The factory was located beside an abandoned place. On Friday morning at around 11:30 am, residents of Mamudpur village heard sounds of multiple explosions.

The intensity of explosion was so high that residents within an eight kilometer radius heard the sound and felt tremors. When villagers went to the spot, they saw the cracker factory gutted by the blaze. Due to the explosions, the roof of the one-storey building blew off with the labourers still working inside.

Locals saw the injured labourers lying with burn injuries and tried to control the fire by throwing water, but failed as the intensity of the fire was very high.

Meanwhile, Naihati police station and fire brigade were informed. After almost half an hour, three fire tenders were pressed into action. Later, two more fire tenders were sent to douse the fire.

Firefighters recovered five persons and rushed them to Naihati State General Hospital, where four of them were declared brought dead. The other injured person has been admitted there with serious burn injuries.

According to firefighters, the intensity of the blast was high as inflammable chemicals and a huge quantity of gunpowder was stored in the factory and it somehow came in contact with the fire.

"This kind of fire cannot be controlled with fire extinguishers. What kind of chemical

was stored there is yet to be identified," said a fire brigade official.

Locals claimed that the factory was being run illegally by a person identified as Nur Hossain, who fled the area soon after the blast. It has also been alleged that antisocial elements used to manufacture bombs behind the cracker factory.

Villagers alleged that approximately a year ago, an incident took place there which had claimed the lives of five labourers. Though every year several persons set up illegal cracker factories in the area, police do not act against them, they alleged.

Police informed that on Saturday, experts from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will visit the spot and collect samples. Police are currently waiting for the report from the fire brigade.

"A case will be initiated based on the report. If the report does not arrive soon, police may initiate a suo motu case in connection with the incident," said Dhrubajyoti De, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) of Barrackpore City Police.