Cracker disposal goes wrong as huge explosion rocks Naihati

Kolkata: A massive explosion took place at the bank of river Ganges at Naihati in North 24-Parganas, while police were defusing huge quantities of seized crackers on Thursday afternoon.



Due to the intensity of the explosion, cracks developed and window panes were shattered in several houses of Naihati as well as in Chinsurah located on the opposite bank of river Ganges. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced compensation for the owners of the damaged buildings.

"I am instructing the District Magistrate (DM) to look in to the matter. If any house is found to be damaged due to the explosion, the government will definitely provide compensation. A survey will be done soon to ascertain the extent of damages," said Banerjee.

According to sources, on Thursday police personnel of Barrackpore Commiss-

ionerate took a huge quantity of crackers which were seized from Naihati a few days ago, in order to defuse them at Ramghat.

While igniting the crackers to defuse them, a high intensity explosion took place and a police car parked near the spot was gutted in fire. Due to the explosion a mushroom cloud was formed.

The intensity of the explosion was so high that people in Chinsurah felt tremors and cracks developed in several houses including the Chinsurah Municipality building there.

Several houses in Naihati developed cracks as well and a portion of a house collapsed, injuring a few residents including a child.

Immediately after the incident, locals gathered at Ramghat and started an agitation. When police tried to disperse the mob, people became violent and vandalised a few vehicles. They also set fire to two police vans.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (CP), Chandannagar Commissionerate, Humayun Kabir went to the locality to inspect the damages.

Seeing the CP locals started an agitation again, following which Kabir assured that police will look into the matter and will do the

needful. In the evening CP, Barrackpore Commissionerate, Manoj Verma visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Verma later said: "Bomb Disposal Squad was doing the work. Defusing of seized crackers was going on since the past three days. What happened here is subject to investigation. Four police personnel were injured due to a mob attack. We are investigating the matter. FIRs will be initiated in connection with the acts of vandalising and setting fire to the police vehicles."

The Chief Minister came to know about the incident on Thursday, while delivering her speech at Yatra Utsav in Barasat. She assured that owners of the damaged houses will be given compensation.

Banerjee also instructed MLA, Naihati, Partha Bhowmik to go to the area and make a survey on Friday.

Sources informed that the police personnel engaged in defusing the crackers failed to understand their potency. Locals alleged that on every occasion, police defuse seized crackers or bombs without following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). As a result, they face the consequences of the explosion.