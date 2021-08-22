CPI(M) suspends Ajanta Biswas

Kolkata: CPI(M) suspended Professor Ajanta Biswas for writing an opinion piece in the mouthpiece of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) "Jago Bangla".



She has been suspended for three months, considering it to be an anti-party activity.

The decision has been taken on Saturday. The area committee of CPI(M) had recommended her suspension for three months and the state committee has accepted the recommendation to suspend Professor Biswas who happens to be the daughter of former CPI(M) state secretary Anil Biswas.

In the concluding article of her three-part article titled "Bongo Rajnitite Narishakti (Women power in Bengal politics)" in Jago Bangla, Biswas wrote about the first women chief minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee and her contribution in Bengal politics.

She stated that Banerjee, who was born in a middle class family in Kalighat, came up as a leader because of her sincerity and hard work and also mentioned about her movement opposing allotment of farm-land to set up an automobile factory in Singur.

Biswas also wrote about the historical contribution of women political leaders in Bengal from the pre Independent era like Pritilata Waddedar, Kalpana Dutta, Ila Mitra, Phulrenu Guha, Abha Maity among others in the article.