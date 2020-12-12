CPI(M) printed fake posters about Suvendu, says TMC

Kolkata: Banners and flexes bearing the words 'Amra Dadar Anugami' ( We are Dada's followers) — which are purported to have been put up by followers of disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee — were allegedly printed by CPI(M) workers. This was claimed by All India Trinamool Congress on their official Facebook page.



According to TMC, the flexes and banners were ordered by BJP leaders and CPI (M) workers had put up the same. TMC alleged that the CPI(M) workers had taken advantage of the fact that the disgruntled leaders had expressed their displeasure about TMC.

Senior officials of the state government said they had arrested five CPI(M) workers in this connection. According to a senior police officer, Partha Das, a senior worker of East Midnapore was the prime accused. Senior TMC leaders said both CPI(M) and BJP had joined hands together to fight against TMC but their efforts would go in vain. They claimed that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee would win people's heart due to the development work she had carried out in Bengal.

Partha Chatterjee, the state Parliamentary Affairs minister, said: "Though CPI(M) leaders claim TMC and BJP are different sides of the same coin, but in reality the BJP leaders with the help of CPI (M) is trying to malign the image of TMC, and taking advantage of TMC's internal feud."

According to TMC, leaders expressing displeasure with party's internal works is not a new phenomenon. "But, both BJP and CPI (M) are trying to take advantage of the situation assuming that they can create a divide inside TMC and win the election. Their idea will prove wrong once the results of the Assembly elections are declared," the senior leaders opined.