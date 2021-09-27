CPI(M) men take cue from BJP, violate protocols near CM's house

KOLKATA: Days after BJP leaders and workers violated 144 CrPC near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house, CPI(M)'s Bhabanipur bypoll candidate Srijib Biswas created chaos and engaged in a scuffle with police on the road that leads to Banerjee's residence.

Taking a cue from BJP's activities, the CPI(M) supporters along with the candidate violated norms while campaigning on the road leading to CM's house. The police said the candidate and four others can only enter the road together as per the rules.

CPI(M) candidate Biswas, Chakraborty and three others were later allowed to campaign in the Harish Chatterjee Street area.

Last week, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal and the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar also got engaged in a war of words with the police after being stopped from campaigning in the area.