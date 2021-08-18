CPI(M) likely to suspend Ajanta Biswas for writing in 'Jago Bangla'

Kolkata: CPI(M) is likely to suspend Professor Ajanta Biswas for writing an opinion piece in the mouthpiece of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) 'Jago Bangla'.



Area committee of CPI(M) has recommended her suspension for three months and this will come up on August 21 in the meeting of the state committee of the party.

The state committee is likely to accept the recommendation of the area committee.

Professor Biswas who happens to be the daughter of former CPI(M) state secretary Anil Biswas wrote a three part article titled " Bongo Rajnitite Narishakti (Women power in Bengal politics) which came out in Jago Bangla.

She dealt with the historical contribution of several women political leaders in Bengal from the pre Independent era like Pritilata Waddedar, Kalpana Dutta, Ila Mitra, Phulrenu Guha, Abha Maity among others.

In the concluding article she wrote about Mamata Banerjee, the first women chief minister of Bengal and her contribution in Bengal

politics.

Born in a middle class family in Kalighat, she came up as a leader because of her sincerity and hard work, Biswas maintained.

Her movement opposing allotment of farm-land to set up an automobile factory in Singur had earned public support.

The article did not go well with the CPI(M) leaders. Biman Bose had called her up and sought a verbal explanation.

The party leaders felt that it was an anti-party activity.

Finally, Kallol Mazumdar, secretary of the Area Committee recommended that she should be suspended for three months.

Professor Biswas was not available for her comments.