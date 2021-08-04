CPI(M) has become a 'Stalinist party': Basundhara Goswami

Kolkata: Terming the CPI(M) as a "Stalinist party", Basundhara Goswami, a psychologist, in an article in Trinamool Congress' mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' stated that adamant leaders of the party have destroyed the Left forces in Bengal.



Goswami, the daughter of former PWD minister late Kshiti Goswami of RSP, has also lent her support to Ajanta Biswas, a professor of History at Rabindra Bharati university for her recently published article in 'Jago Bangla' titled 'Bangorajnitite Narishakti' (Women leaders in Bengal politics).

Calling the CPI(M) a "Stalinist party that does not believe in individual freedom", she has condemned the party's proposal to show-cause Biswas for her article where she has praised Mamata Banerjee.

Goswami wrote it was a reality that any write up on women leaders in Bengal would be incomplete without the mention of Mamata Banerjee.She said Biswas had beautifully dealt with the role of women leaders of Bengal coming from across the party line.

She maintained that CPI(M) has been detached from the people because of its policy to defame individuals who do not fall into their line and smell conspiracy in everything. The true Leftists with freedom of thought would never accept such a narrow view of CPI(M), she remarked. The wrong policies of the party have brought down the Left Front to zero but still it has not learnt any lesson from the past.

The people have rejected the CPI(M) and voted for Trinamool Congress and under such a situation the narrow minded CPI(M) leaders in the garb of discipline have proposed to take action against an impartial write up of a historian. CPIML (Liberation) has also condemned the view of CPI(M) to take action against Professor Ajanta Biswas.

Meanwhile, Biswas said she was firm on her views. She categorically said no write up on women leaders in Bengal was possible without the mention of Mamata Banerjee who was the first woman chief minister in Bengal and had proved her mettle in the male dominated political world.