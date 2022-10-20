CPI(M) drove the Tatas out of Bengal, not me; our govt pro-industry, says Mamata

DARJEELING: "I did not drive out the Tatas, it was the CPI(M) who did so," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee adding that her government is pro-industry.



Addressing a 'Vijaya Samelan' Banerjee said she only returned the land to the people that was forcibly acquired by the former Left Front government for the Tata Motors' Nano factory in Singur in Hooghly district.

She also urged all the stakeholders to work hard to make Bengal the best tourism destination in the world. West Bengal would be receiving a tourism destination award from the United Nations forum in March stated the Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering in Siliguri on Wednesday, Banerjee stated: "Some people are saying that we drove Tatas out of Bengal and now Tata is giving jobs. This is absolute nonsense. The CPI(M) drove out the Tatas. They grabbed the land of the farmers. We returned the land. There is no shortage of land. Why grab land?" She stated that her government is industry-friendly. "We do not discriminate against any industrialist. We want everyone to invest in Bengal and create employment opportunities," remarked Banerjee.

She stated that a Railway coach factory is starting in Bengal along with the coal mining at Deocha Pachami.

"The Tajpur port is also coming up," remarked the Chief Minister. She stated that a global business summit can be lined up for north Bengal on the lines of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

Banerjee also laid stress on tourism. "A forum of the United Nations is awarding Bengal with the Tourism Destination Award. I will be going in March next year to receive the award. In future, we will have to strive hard to make West Bengal the best tourist destination in the world," Banerjee said.

She stated that already Durga Puja has been declared a heritage in West Bengal and is attracting a lot of world tourists. "The State Government has awarded 96 Puja committees with the Biswa Banga Sarad Samman. There were 43,000 Pujas organised in Bengal this year," she added. Stressing on the need for expansion, Banerjee said: "I have asked GTA Chief Anit Thapa for expansion plans for Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong. Many people want to visit the Darjeeling Hills. We have space and will have to expand the towns."

She stated that the government was already in talks with the Confederation of Indian Industries and other such organisations for this. "All have to come forward and work together. More home-stays will have to come up. It will help boost the economy and also generate employment," stated Banerjee. Along with the Hills, destinations like Naxalbari, Matigarah, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Balurghat, Hilli, Uttar Dinajpur have to be promoted.

"Cooch Behar is a heritage town while the history of Malda can be showcased," she said.

The Chief Minister also stated that impetus needs to be given to connectivity.

"We have written to the Union government for a civil airport in Hashimara. It is an important location surrounded by Bhutan, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. This will be an important boost to the tourism of this region," stated Banerjee.