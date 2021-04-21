CPI(M) & Congress are BJP's B teams: Abhishek

Lalgola (Murshidabad): Claiming that Congress party would taste defeat in Murshidabad district for the first time during the ongoing state Assembly polls, Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday urged people not to cast votes in favour of the CPI(M) and Congress as they were acting as the 'B teams' of BJP.



Addressing a mammoth rally here on Tuesday afternoon, Abhishek said: "If you (voters) cast your vote in favour of Congress and CPI(M), you will actually strengthen Narendra Modi's hands."

The Trinamool Congress leader stated that Murshidabad had always punished traitors like Mir Jafar and Umi Chand. He reiterated that the same trend would continue in 2021 as people from the district wouldn't forgive the modern-day 'traitors.'

"Mamata Banerjee had left Congress alleging that it had ties with the CPI(M). She has been proved right as Congress formed an alliance with its arch rival CPI(M) just to oust Mamata Banerjee. The trio of BJP, Congress and CPI(M) wants to oust Mamata Banerjee but the people of Bengal want her. They are against the migratory birds and want their own daughter," Abhishek said.

Calling Adhir Chowdhury, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president as 'Modi's friend', Abhishek said: "no Congress MP except him gets Central forces for security. Amit Shah has made this special arrangement for him. You will never find Chowdhury criticising Modi or Shah in press conferences. Similarly, BJP does not criticise Chowdhury."

Abhishek said that after the Sitalkuchi incident, Chowdhury had demanded inquiry by the CBI, which is "an agency that nobody trusts." Coming down heavily on Chowdhury, he said during the lock down the Congress MP was seen nowhere. "Did you find him (Chowdhury) distributing food items among the affected people. When the migrant workers from Murshidabad got killed, Banerjee sent Trinamool leaders and did everything for the next of the kin," Abhishek added.

The leader claimed that Mamata Banerjee was the only Chief Minister who provided free health, education and ration to the people. "BJP often talks about making Sonar Bangla but can it show any state where its government has given education, ration and health care free of cost," he asked.

Abhishek said if TMC is voted to power, then ration will be delivered to the door steps of every person. "The students will get credit cards to avail loans for higher studies at nominal interest rates," the leader assured. He urged people to vote for Mamata Banerjee to ensure all round development of Bengal.