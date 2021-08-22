CPI (M) opens help desk to assist people get benefits of Duare Sarkar

Kolkata: The CPI(M) came forward to run a help desk in West Midnapore to help people get benefits of the Mamata Banerjee government's biggest outreach drive Duare Sarkar.

Considering that the move of the state government is ensuring immense benefits for common people, a section of CPI(M) workers opened a help desk to assist people knowing about different aspects of the outreach drive of the state government.

The help desk was set up at Colonel Gola area in West Midnapore where Duare Sarkar camp is being held at Shri Narayan Girls' School.

Sukumar Acharya, secretary of the party's area committee, said: "We have taken up the responsibility as a responsible Opposition political party and helping people to get the benefits of the good initiative taken by the state government".