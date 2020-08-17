CPI (M) MLA tests Covid positive

Kolkata: Covid fear gripped the CPI (M) party office at Alimuddin Street after 7 persons including some party leaders have so far tested positive for the deadly virus. CPI(M) MLA from Kamarhati Manas Mukherjee has also tested positive for Covid. He has been admitted to a private hospital in the city.



Mukherjee complained about Covid symptoms last Sunday. He had undergone swab tests and his report came positive on last Thursday. CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim had also tested positive for the virus a few days ago. Another CPI (M) leader Dr Fuad Halim earlier tested positive for the virus and later recovered. According to sources around 7 persons who are associated with the party office have been infected with the virus so far.

In another development, Dilip Giri, a close aide of Left Front Chairman Biman Basu and a driver at the CPI-M party office on Alimuddin Street died of heart attack on Saturday night. Biman Basu broke down after his long standing associate succumbed to ailments.

Initially he was suspected as Covid patient and eventually he tested negative for the

virus. He was admitted to

the hospital with chest pain. Senior CPIM leaders have expressed condolences on his death.