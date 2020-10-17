CP writes open letter, urges cops to be cautious

Kolkata: Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma has written an open letter urging the police force to remain cautious while discharging their duties during Durga puja.



This gesture of the police commissioner has boosted the confidence of the entire police force. Sharma has always been concerned about the police force who are relentlessly working at the pandemic situation risking their lives. When Sharma had been infected with Covid, he urged the force not to panic. He also reminded that no police personnel must take care of themselves while performing duties.

Police personnel while performing duties outside must be well equipped with N95 masks, gloves and sanitizers, Sharma pointed out.