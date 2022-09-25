CP Vineet Goyal releases 'Kolkata Police Puja Guide 2022'

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal on Saturday released the Indian Oil-Kolkata Police Puja Guide 2022 at Lalbazar. He also unveiled the Utsab application ahead of Durga Puja.



Commissioner Goyal said that every year, the Puja guide map is distributed by the Kolkata Police. The map is especially helpful for people who wish to visit popular pandals in different places of the city. It will not only direct the visitor, but also help them keep a lookout for nearest facilities.

The guide has chalked out Pedestrian Circulation Plan for Santosh Mitra Square, Mohammad Ali Park, College Square and Sealdah Athletic Club. Not only does it have a section on where and how to go, but it has also pointed out key zones like Puja mandap, ambulance or medical assistance, police directional post, no entry or exit for pedestrians, police assistance booth, metro rail station, pedestrian movement (entry), pedestrian movement (exit), pedestrian subway, PD overbridge, emergency exits and no vehicles zones.

There are four maps of traffic circulation which includes North and Central Kolkata, South and South East Kolkata, Port area and South Suburban (Jadavpur division) and South West (Behala division) areas. For the convenience of the visitors, places of interest like Kolkata Police Museum, Jain Temple, Kalighat Temple, Birla Museum and Nandan, amongst other places have been marked.

However, it has been stated on the guide that traffic arrangements stated in the folder may be changed according to the prevailing traffic conditions or requirements. While the application named Utsab will be helpful for the people who are coming from outside Kolkata.

The app, which is available on Play Store, will point out the nearest railway stations, restaurants, public toilets and medical shops, amongst others. The user will be able to get a 360 degree of popular Puja pandals from the comfort of their home too.

Goyal also inaugurated a renovated traffic control room at Lalbazar.