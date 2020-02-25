CP urges OCs to be alert in view of Delhi violence

Kolkata: In view of the recent spate of violence in Delhi, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Anuj Sharma on Tuesday instructed the Officers in Charge (OC) of police stations across the city to be alert.



Sources informed that as protest rallies organised by different organisations are taking place almost every day in the city against NRC and CAA, the OCs have been told to keep a close watch in their respective areas in order to maintain peace.

They have also been asked to cover the rallies taking place in their areas with adequate number of police personnel to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

According to sources, the instruction has been sent to all the units under West Bengal Police as well from Nabanna. In case of any deterioration of law and order, police have been asked to deal with it strictly and maintain peace in the state.

"It is not an alert message but OCs have been asked to intensify vigil in their respective areas,"

said a senior police official.