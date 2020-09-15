CP urges cops not to fear Covid & fight the pandemic

Kolkata: Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma who has been suffering from Covid infection urged his colleagues in the police force not to get frightened and combat the pandemic situation.

He also urged police personnel to take every precaution while on duty that include mask, gloves, sanitiser and face shield to check the spread of the virus.

On Monday Sharma wrote a letter which has already been circulated across all Kolkata Police units including the traffic guards and police stations. He advised the police personnel to get in touch with doctors if they feel unwell at any point of time. Sharma also assured

that the Welfare Cell of the -city police is monitoring the treatment

and health related matters of those who have been affected with the Covid virus and undergoing treatment along with those who have been cured.

The Commissioner also expressed his condolence towards the family members of the police personnel who have died of Covid till date.