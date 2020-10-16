CP takes stock of Puja arrangements

Kolkata: Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma on Thursday visited few Durga Puja pandals in the city and took stock of the arrangements.



On Thursday morning Sharma along with Special Commissioner Jawed Shamim and other senior Kolkata Police officials went to Deshapriya Park and interacted with the puja organisers. Sharma expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. From there he went to Chetla Agrani, Suruchi Sangha, Naktala Udayan Sangha, Md. Ali Park and College Square Sarbojanin.

Sharma after visiting the pandals said, "this pandemic situation is a challenge for all of us. The puja committees are cooperating with us and following the norms as directed. We will make people aware of dos and don'ts during the festive season and people also should be aware of the situation."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee has decided to restrict entry of the visitors inside the pandal. Sources informed that while Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar a few days ago visited the pandal, pointed out some directives were not followed. Later on Wednesday night the puja committee informed that this year only residents of the area will be allowed enter the puja pandal owing to the pandemic situation.