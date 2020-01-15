CP of Howrah Commissionerate changed in minor IPS reshuffle
Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle of the IPS cadre, posting of Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah Commissionerate and five other officers have been changed on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, CP, Howrah Commissionerate, Gaurav Sharma has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Enforcement Branch (EB), replacing Soma Das Mitra.
Mitra has been posted as DIG, Railways and Kunal Aggarwal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Headquarters, Bidhannagar Commissionerate, has been made the CP, Howrah Commissionerate.
Sheesh Ram Jhajharia, who was the
DIG, Railways, has been posted as the DIG, Special Task Force (STF) of state police.
Parul Kush jain, who was posted as the DIG, Training, has been made DIG, HQ of state police, while Ranendra Nath Banerjee, who was holding the post earlier, has been made the Jt. CP, HQ, Bidhannagar Commissionerate.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
UNSC: Russian Foreign Minister backs permanent seat for...15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
21 held for vandalising rly property in anti-CAA stir;...15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Oppn parties pledge support with anti-CAA protesters15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Sena was in touch with NCP, Cong before Maha poll results,...15 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Mamata calls for celebration of 'spirit of unity' on Makar...15 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT