CP of Howrah Commissionerate changed in minor IPS reshuffle

Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle of the IPS cadre, posting of Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah Commissionerate and five other officers have been changed on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, CP, Howrah Commissionerate, Gaurav Sharma has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Enforcement Branch (EB), replacing Soma Das Mitra.

Mitra has been posted as DIG, Railways and Kunal Aggarwal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Headquarters, Bidhannagar Commissionerate, has been made the CP, Howrah Commissionerate.

Sheesh Ram Jhajharia, who was the

DIG, Railways, has been posted as the DIG, Special Task Force (STF) of state police.

Parul Kush jain, who was posted as the DIG, Training, has been made DIG, HQ of state police, while Ranendra Nath Banerjee, who was holding the post earlier, has been made the Jt. CP, HQ, Bidhannagar Commissionerate.