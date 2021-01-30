CP inaugurates 'Pronam' office in city to help senior citizens

Kolkata: In order to support the elderly in the city, the Commissioner of Police,



Kolkata Anuj Sharma inaugurated 'Pronam' office here on Friday.

The 'Pronam' project for senior citizens is run by Kolkata Police in collaboration with city-based non-governmental organization (NGO).

"The Kolkata Police has created a 24x7 infrastructure to support the senior citizens of our city and ensure their safety. Pronam also organises various cultural activities for the elderly," Sharma said.

Project Pronam with nearly 20,000 registered senior citizens was started in June 2010. The Kolkata Police has a dedicated helpline number for the elderly to report their problem. The Pronam office works round the clock with the helpline number— 03324190740.

On an average, Pronam receives close to 1000 applications each month from senior citizens seeking membership. At present, senior citizens above the age of 60 years living within the jurisdiction of the city are eligible for its membership under certain criteria.

"The corona virus outbreak has posed a serious question mark on the well-being of senior citizens in Kolkata, especially those who live by themselves. Many elderly residents of Kolkata have children working outside the city or country and find it difficult to carry out the daily chores. The Pronam staff with the help of Kolkata Police personnel has stood by the elderly during these trying times," said industrialist Hari Mohan Bangur, Chairman of The Bengal.