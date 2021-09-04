CP inaugurates digitised 'malkhana', first of its kind in Eastern India

Kolkata: Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra inaugurated the digitized malkhana at the Detective Department in Lalbazar on Thursday which is the first in the Eastern India. According to police, after taking charge of as the Commissioner, Mitra had instructed to revamp the malkhanas of the police stations across the city.



The renovation work was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Detective Department (Special) Debasmita Das.

Police informed that the Central malkhana of the Detective Department has been fully digitalised.

Each of the items which are kept in the repository since the pre-independence era has been barcoded which would help to track it through a software styled as e-malkhana. This apart the ambience of the malkhana has also been transformed.