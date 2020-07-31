CP inaugurates 40 bio toilets for cops

Kolkata: Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma inaugurated 40 bio toilets at important city intersections on Thursday.

This will help the police personnel on duty to relive themselves.

According to sources, for the past few months, senior Kolkata Police officials felt the problem of toilets while traffic cops perform duty. On several occasions it was seen that the cops had to go to public toilets or request a nearby shop or some residents to allow them to use their bathroom.

Later Kolkata Police and Indian Oil Corporation jointly decided to install such bio toilets which would help the police personnel.

Also due to the pandemic situation, cops performing duty on the roads, had to go to the traffic guards of police stations to relieve themselves.

The bio toilet is equipped with all facilities of a general toilet. The inauguration programme was scheduled a few days back but it was postponed as a police official had died on that day due to COVID-19. On Thursday Sharma inaugurated the project using a remote control from Lalbazar.