CP Howrah and SP Howrah (Rural) moved

Kolkata: Amid stiff protest in Howrah and it's neighborhood—over a controversial remark made by the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma—that turned violent, in a major development regarding the law and order situation in the area, Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah, C Sudhakar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Howrah Rural District Police, Saumya Roy were moved on Saturday.



Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Praveen Tripathi will replace Sudhakar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) South-West Division of Kolkata Police, Swati Bhangalia will replace Roy.

Sudhakar has been posted as the Joint CP of Kolkata Police while Roy has been made the DC of South West Division.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in presence of Home Secretary B P Gopalika and Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order, held a meeting with senior police officials of the districts at Nabanna and directed to take stringent measures to prevent any further spread of violence.

Directions were issued not to allow any large assembly and take action against persons trying to incite violence or create disturbance that may jeopardize normal activities of common people.

Amid the measures taken by the state government tension is still prevailing in Panchla of rural Howrah.

"The situation in Howrah district is peaceful. No incident of protest or violence has been reported since Friday night. We have deployed huge police contingents in sensitive areas," a police officer said.

Vehicular movement on National Highway 16 and train services are normal, while markets and other business establishments are open, the IPS officer said. Any incident of violence, protest or attempts to block roads or hamper normal life will be dealt with "very strictly".

"We are taking all precautionary measures and are ready to handle any situation," he said.

The district administration on Saturday morning extended the Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around stretches of National Highways and railway stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division in Howrah till June 15.

Internet services have also been temporarily suspended in the district till 6 am on June 13.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested from the toll plaza at Second Hooghly Bridge while he tried to reach out to Howrah where Section 144 CrPC has been imposed.

The police had earlier stopped Majumdar at his residence in New Town from going to Howrah, citing that his visit could deteriorate the law and order situation in

the district.