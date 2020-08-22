CP Anuj Sharma condoles death of ACP Uday Shankar Banerjee

Kolkata: An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Kolkata Police's Central division died on Friday morning at a city hospital. He was suffering from COVID-19.



On Friday Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma expressed his condolence through a tweet. He tweeted: "Extremely saddened to share the news of untimely demise of an outstanding Officer ACP (Central Div) Uday Shankar Banerjee who was under treatment in hospital due to COVID-19 Team KP stands by the family of the deceased Officer Sad Corona Martyr RIP."

Earlier eight more Kolkata Police personnel including the OC of the Equipment Cell in Kolkata Traffic Police, Abhignan Mukherjee died due to Covid infection.

After few days of his death, a constable of Charu Market police station died of Govir infection.

Sourves informed that till date around 2,000 Kolkata cops tested Covid positive and nine of them died.

However, a large number police personnel who have been tested positive have been cured.

Few days ago Sharma launched a smartphone application, Niramoy to monitor the health condition of the police personnel who are staying at their homes and barracks due to ailments in order to maintain the availability of police personnel.