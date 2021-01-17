CoWIN hurdle for health workers

Kolkata: Covid vaccination drive in Bengal faced hindrances on the first day as the CoWIN app developed technical problems. Health workers from various vaccination centres failed to upload data on the app on the first day of vaccination.



The persons were contacted individually. The app, which was developed by the Centre, did not function properly on Friday and it slowed down, said a senior Health department official. It failed to deliver messages to the health workers on Friday, as a result all of them were individually contacted.

Nursing personnel, who administered vaccines to the people, faced difficulties in uploading the data on the app. Many of them had to log in several times.

The app was functioning too slowly in some places. Despite the problems in the app, the vaccination drive was smoothly conducted throughout the state on the first day.