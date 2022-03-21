Covid ward at Balurghat Hospital to function soon with 20 beds

BALURGHAT: Existing Covid ward, which is situated at Balurghat district hospital, will soon start functioning, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur Dr Sukumar Dey here has informed.



According to Dr Dey, the existing Covid ward, which is situated on the first floor of the old hospital building, will start functioning shortly.

"About 10 beds each for both male and female patients will be reserved there for Covid patients.

The critical patients will be admitted there if there is any emergency," he said.

Dr Dey said the pandemic situation in South Dinajpur has been under control in recent days.

"At present in South Dinajpur, there are seven Covid active patients who have been staying in home isolation as their condition is not critical. The Covid graph in the district is overall decreasing but the district health department is alert. We are monitoring the situation and will initiate immediate measures if any emergency occurs," he said.

A health source said there is no Covid patient admitted at Balurghat Natya Utkarsha Kendra which was transformed as the Covid hospital to treat the serious patients.

"The district health department had earlier developed necessary infrastructure at Balurghat Natya Utkarsh Kendra so that the serious Covid infected patients could avail best treatment after being admitted there.

Now the situation has changed a lot due to the decreasing trend in Covid cases in South Dinajpur. If necessary, the equipment and medical instruments will be shifted from there to the existing Covid ward of Balurghat hospital to treat the patients," said the source.