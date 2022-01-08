'Covid +ve student asked to appear at RBU for admission process'

KOLKATA: A student, who had sought admission in MA through distance education mode at Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), had to allegedly travel to campus for document verification in spite of being COVID positive.



The complainant, a resident of Dum Dum, posted on her Facebook account that when she was called over telephone to appear for verification on Friday even after she apparently informed the caller that she had tested Covid positive.

"But the caller insisted upon my appearing physically at the Salt Lake campus claiming that original document verification is mandatory and I have to compromise with my admission if I skip physical appearance,"she said.

The girl appeared physically with relevant documents wearing mask.A senior official associated with distance learning at RBU admitted that the girl had turned up at the campus with necessary documents on Friday morning.

"However, immediately after we learnt that she was Covid positive, we advised her to return home and sent her documents through WhatsApp. She did the needful and her admission has been ensured," the official added.

He maintained that her documents will be verified physically only after she gets cured.A probe has been initiated to ascertain whether she was compelled to turn up at the campus even after she had claimed to be Covid positive.